WWE Smackdown Rating Rises, Viewership Noses Down

– Smackdown saw a rise in the ratings this week, with viewership down just slightly. Tuesday’s episode brought in a 0.72 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.032 million viewers. Those numbers are up 6% and down 3% from last week’s 0.68 demo rating and 2.091 million viewers. The rating was the highest since the December 18th episode had a 0.74, and the viewership was still better than the 1.904 million from two weeks ago.

Smackdown ranked #4 for the night among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily. Sean Hannity’s coverage of the Presidential Address/Democratic Response won the night with a 0.9 demo rating and 7.129 million viewers, followed by CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time (0.84 rating/3.536 million) and History’s Curse of Oak Island (0.83/3.269 million).