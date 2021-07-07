WWE Smackdown Rating Hits Seven Week Low, Viewership Down

The rating for last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown marked the lowest rating for the show in seven weeks, while viewership also dipped. Friday’s episode, which was up against the Stanley Cup Finals, brought in a 0.46 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston and 1.861 million viewers overall. Those numbers are down 14.8% and 5.6% from last week’s 0.54 demo rating and 1.971 million viewers, with the demo rating the lowest since the May 14th episode was a 0.44.

The overall viewership was the lowest on FOX in almost exactly one year, since the July 3rd, 2020 episode had 1.777 million viewers. There have been lower-viewed episodes of Smackdown in the interim, but they were the episodes that aired on FOX Sports 1 in October and December due to pre-emptions.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.56 demo rating and 2.104 million viewers in 2021 to date, down from a 0.63 and 2.28 million for the same time period in 2020.