WWE Smackdown Rating Slightly Down, Viewership Up

The rating for last week’s WWE Smackdown ticked slightly down, while the overall audience was up. Friday’s episode drew a 0.48 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.944 million viewers, per WrestleNomics. That’s down 4% and up 3% respectively from the previous week’s 0.5 demo rating and 1.883 million viewers.

The demo rating was the lowest for the show since the May 14th episode had a 0.44 demo rating, while the audience was the best since the May 7th episode had 2.282 million. Year to date, Smackdown has a 0.565 demo rating and 2.122 million viewers on average, which is down 6% and 3% respectively from 2020.