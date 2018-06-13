WWE Smackdown Rating Slightly Down, Viewership Rises

– The rating for this week’s episode of Smackdown slipped just a bit, while viewership was up. Tuesday’s episode brought in a 0.66 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.183 million viewers. Those numbers are down 1% and up 2% from last week’s 0.67 demo rating and audience of 2.138 million. The rating was even with the 0.66 from two weeks ago, while the viewership was under the 2.195 million from the same two weeks back.

Smackdown topped cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, beating out Bravo’s Below Deck (0.56 demo rating, 1.426 million viewers).