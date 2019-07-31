WWE Smackdown Rating Slips Against Democratic Debate

– Smackdown was no match for the cartload of Democratic presidential candidates taking the debate stage, ticking down from last week’s numbers. Tuesday night’s episode drew a 0.57 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.911 million viewers, down 12% and 11% respectively from last week’s 0.65 demo rating and audiance of 2.162 million. Both numbers were the lowest since the July 9th episode, which scored a 0.53 and 1.853 million viewers.

The debate won the night on CNN, with a 1.65 demo rating and 8.643 million viewers. Smackdown came in at #5 among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily behind the debate, the debate closing proceedings (1.55 rating/8.086 million), the opening proceedings (1.09/6.278 million) and the post-debate analysis (1.08/5.570 million). All the debate numbers had strong scores in male demographics, the same demo as Smackdown’s target audience.