WWE Smackdown Rating Slips, Viewership Down

The rating for last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown came back down to pre-WrestleMania weekend levels, as did the viewership. Friday’s show brought in a 0.58 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.265 million viewers, down 15.9% and 8.2% from the previous week’s 0.69 demo rating and audience of 2.468 million viewers.

The demo rating was down from the two previous weeks, which were both a 0.69 on the interest in WrestleMania, to match the 0.58 demo rating from two weeks ago. Similarly, the total audience was down from the previous two weeks but slightly up from the 2.219 million viewers from three weeks back.

Smackdown topped the night among broadcast shows per Showbuzz Daily, and came in #3 overall for the night behind the two NBA Playoffs play-in game on ESPN (0.95 demo rating/2.511 million viewers) and TNT (0.76/2.258 million viewers)

The show is averaging a 0.607 demo rating and 2.359 million viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.563 demo rating and 2.209 million viewers for the same time period in 2022.