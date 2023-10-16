WWE Smackdown Rating Slips But Viewership Hits Four-Week High

The rating for last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown backtracked a bit, even as the total audience hit its highest point in four weeks. Friday’s episode garnered a 0.62 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.417 million viewers per TV Sports Ratings. Those numbers are down 3.1% and up 4.2% respectively from the previous week’s 0.64 demo rating and audience of 2.319 million.

The demo rating for the show was still up from the 0.60 from two weeks ago, while the viewership was the best since the September 15th episode scored 2.569 million for The Rock and John Cena.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.608 demo rating and 2.304 million viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.521 demo rating and 2.149 million viewers for the same time period in 2022.