WWE Smackdown Rating Spikes to Seven Week High, Viewership Up Big

– This week’s episode of Smackdown saw a big rebound in ratings, hitting the highest point since May while viewership was up big as well. Tuesday night’s episode brought in a 0.65 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.122 million viewers, up 23% and 15% from last week’s 0.53 demo rating and 1.853 million viewers. The demo rating was the best for the show since the May 29th episode brought in a 0.69. Meanwhile, the audience had an even more significant high, marking the largest number in that metric since the April 16th episode had 2.219 million.

Smackdown claimed the top spot among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, beating out Bravo’s Real Houswives of Beverly Hills (0.57 demo rating, 1.754 million viewers).