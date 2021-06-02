WWE Smackdown Rating Steady, Audience Slightly Down

The rating for last week’s WWE Smackdown was steady with the previous week, while viewership was down a touch. Friday’s show scored a final adjusted rating of a 0.5 demo rating and 1.928 million viewers, which is even with and down less than 1% from last week’s 0.5 demo rating and 1.933 million viewers.

The show has been largely stable the last three weeks, sticking within the 1.91 million to 1.93 million in audience while the demo rating has been within a 0.44 and a 0.5. The show was #2 among shows for the night per Spoiler TV, behind only the NBA Playoffs on ABC (0.86 demo rating, 2.932 million viewers).