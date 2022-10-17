WWE Smackdown Rating Steady From Previous Week, Audience Up

Last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown saw the rating hold even, while the total audience ticked up a bit. Friday night’s show brought in a 0.54 in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.274 million viewers, even with and up 1.4% respectively from the previous week’s 0.54 demo rating and audience of 2.243 million. The show marked the third straight week at that particular rating, while the audience was the best for the show since the September 23rd episode brought in 2.535 million viewers.

Smackdown ranked #1 for the night among broadcast television per Showbuzz Daily and #5 among all of television. The MLB Divisional playoff games won the night on FOX Sports with a 1.07 demo rating/4.074 million and a 0.70/2.908 million, followed by the pre-game show.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.521 demo rating and 2.149 million viewers in 2022 to date, compared to a 0.559 demo rating and 2.1 million viewers for the same time period in 2021.