wrestling / News
WWE Smackdown Rating Steady From Previous Week, Audience Up
Last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown saw the rating hold even, while the total audience ticked up a bit. Friday night’s show brought in a 0.54 in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.274 million viewers, even with and up 1.4% respectively from the previous week’s 0.54 demo rating and audience of 2.243 million. The show marked the third straight week at that particular rating, while the audience was the best for the show since the September 23rd episode brought in 2.535 million viewers.
Smackdown ranked #1 for the night among broadcast television per Showbuzz Daily and #5 among all of television. The MLB Divisional playoff games won the night on FOX Sports with a 1.07 demo rating/4.074 million and a 0.70/2.908 million, followed by the pre-game show.
Smackdown is averaging a 0.521 demo rating and 2.149 million viewers in 2022 to date, compared to a 0.559 demo rating and 2.1 million viewers for the same time period in 2021.
More Trending Stories
- Saraya Gives Update On Her Neck, Getting Past The Mental Block Of Being Hurt
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Losing Respect For Shawn Michaels After SummerSlam Match With Hulk Hogan
- Carmella in Leopard Print Dress, Raquel Rodriguez, Maryse Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
- Rob Van Dam on CM Punk Having a Big Ego, the Feeling He Got From Punk’s Energy