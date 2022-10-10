WWE Smackdown Rating Steady, Viewership Up From Previous Week

Last week’s WWE Smackdown saw the rating hold and the audience tick slightly up heading into Extreme Rules. Friday’s show drew a 0.54 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.243 million viewers, even with and up 1.6% from the previous week’s 0.54 demo rating and 2.207 million. Both numbers were still down from the 0.63 demo rating and 2.535 million high posted two weeks ago.

Smackdown ranked #3 among all shows on television for the night per Showbuzz Daily, behind only the MLB Wild Card game on ESPN (0.99 demo rating/3.609 million) and the post-game SportsCenter (0.59/1.667 million). It beat all shows on broadcast TV for the night.

The show is averaging a 0.52 demo rating and 2.146 million viewers in 2022 thus far, compared to a 0.568 and 2.128 million for the same time period in 2021.