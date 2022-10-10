wrestling / News
WWE Smackdown Rating Steady, Viewership Up From Previous Week
Last week’s WWE Smackdown saw the rating hold and the audience tick slightly up heading into Extreme Rules. Friday’s show drew a 0.54 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.243 million viewers, even with and up 1.6% from the previous week’s 0.54 demo rating and 2.207 million. Both numbers were still down from the 0.63 demo rating and 2.535 million high posted two weeks ago.
Smackdown ranked #3 among all shows on television for the night per Showbuzz Daily, behind only the MLB Wild Card game on ESPN (0.99 demo rating/3.609 million) and the post-game SportsCenter (0.59/1.667 million). It beat all shows on broadcast TV for the night.
The show is averaging a 0.52 demo rating and 2.146 million viewers in 2022 thus far, compared to a 0.568 and 2.128 million for the same time period in 2021.
