WWE Smackdown Rating Ticks Down Against State of the Union

– The rating for this week’s episode of Smackdown slipped a bit against the State of the Union speech. Tuesday night’s episode brought in a 0.76 rating and 2.509 million viewers. Those numbers are down 5% and 3% from last week’s 0.80 demo rating and 2.58 million viewers. The demo rating tied the rating from January 9th, while the viewership was the lowest since the December 12th episode had an audience of 2.481 million.

Smackdown ranked #9 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. The night was dominated by cable news coverage of the State of the Union, with seven of the top eight spots taken by the coverage. The only non-cable news moment in the top eight was History’s Curse of Oak Island, which had a 0.79 demo rating and 3.248 million viewers.