WWE Smackdown Rating Ticks Up, Viewership Down Slightly

– The ratings and viewership for this week’s Smackdown edged in opposite directions this week in comparison to last week’s numbers. Tuesday night’s episode brought in a 0.68 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.142 million viewers. Those numbers are up 1% and down 1% from last week’s 0.67 demo rating and audience of 2.164 million. The rating was the highest for the show since the May 29th episode had a 0.69, while the audience was still up from the 2.088 million from two weeks ago.

Smackdown ranked #1 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, beating out Real Housewives of Orange County on Bravo (0.48 demo rating, 1.477 million viewers).