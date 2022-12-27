WWE Smackdown Rating Up, Audience Hits 13-Week High

Last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown saw an uptick in its rating, while the viewership hit its highest point in a few months. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.55 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.376 million viewers. Those numbers are up 5.8% and 8.4% respectively from the previous week’s 0.52 demo rating and audience of 2.191 million.

The rating was still down a touch from the 0.57 from two weeks ago. However, the total viewership was the best since the September 23rd episode had 2.535 million viewers.

Smackdown ranked #1 among broadcast shows for the night and #3 among all TV shows per Showbuzz Daily. The College Football games on ESPN took the top spots with a 0.86 demo rating/3.539 million viewers and a 0.56/2.407 million viewers.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.513 demo rating and 2.113 million viewers in 2022 to date, compared to a 0.550 demo rating and 2.082 million viewers for the same time period in 2021.