WWE Smackdown Rating Ticks Up, Audience Down a Bit From Previous Week

Last week’s WWE Smackdown saw its rating rise a notch while the audience fell from the week before. Friday’s episode drew a 0.62 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.248 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are up 1.6% and down 3.2% respectively from the previous week’s 0.61 demo rating and audience of 2.323 million.

The demo rating was the best since the July 14th episode also scored a 0.62, while the audience was the lowest (not counting the FOX Sports 1 broadcast two weeks ago) since the May 26th episode had 2.158 million.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.604 demo rating and 2.301 million viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.521 demo rating and 2.135 million viewers for the same time period in 2022.