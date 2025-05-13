Friday’s WWE Smackdown Rating Rises For Backlash Go-Home Show

Wrestlenomics reports that Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown on the USA Network was up in viewership and ratings for the Backlash go-home show.

The show had 1,455,000 viewers, which was up from last week’s 1.406 million.

Meanwhile, it had an 0.41 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, up from the 0.37 rating it had the week before.

It was #2 for the night in the demo, behind the NBA Playoffs game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers on ESPN. That had 3,913,000 viewers and a 1.18 rating.