WWE Smackdown Rating Hits Four-Week High, Viewership Rises

WWE Smackdown’s rating hit its highest point in a month last week, with the audience up as well. Friday’s episode scored a 0.49 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.652 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were up 4.3% and 8.8% respectively from the previous week’s 0.47 demo rating and audience of 1.518 million.

The demo rating for the show was the best since Smackdown’s premiere on USA Network premiere on September 13th garnered a 0.55, while the audience was the best since that same episode had 1.723 million viewers. The show was up against the National League’s game five between the San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers, which won the night for Fox with a 1.77 demo rating and 7.335 million viewers. College football on FOX Sports 1 saw Northwestern play Maryland for a 0.18 demo rating and 712,000 viewers.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.618 demo rating and 2.194 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.608 demo rating and 2.304 million for the same point in 2023.