WWE Smackdown Rating Up, Viewership Down From Previous Week

WWE Smackdown’s rating was up from last week’s show, with the audience down a bit. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.42 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.403 million viewers per Programming Insider. Those numbers were up 5.0% and down 2.3% respectively from the previous week’s 0.40 demo rating and audience of 1.436 million.

The show’s demo rating was still down a bit from the 0.45 from two weeks ago, while the audience was the lowest since the December 20th episode’s 1.326 million viewers. The show was up against the Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics NBA game, which did a 0.36 demo rating and 1.154 million viewers on ESPN.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.423 demo rating and 1.456 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.643 and 2.419 million for 2024 on FOX to the same point.