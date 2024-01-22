WWE Smackdown Rating Down, Viewership Up From Last Week

WWE Smackdown saw its rating tick down from the previous week, while the overall viewership rose. Friday’s show garnered a 0.62 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.408 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. That’s down 3.1% and up 1.0% respectively from the previous week’s 0.64 demo rating and audience of 2.384 million for last week’s episode.

The demo rating was the lowest of the three episodes for 2024 to date, but above the 0.55 for the final regular episode of Smackdown of 2023 on December 22nd. The audience was down a bit from the New Year’s Revolution episode on January 5th which drew 2.465 million.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.643 demo rating and 2.419 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.543 demo rating and 2.28 million for the first three episodes of 2023.