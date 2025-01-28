WWE Smackdown Rating, Viewership Up To Three-Week Highs

WWE Smackdown’s rating and audience were up from the previous two weeks. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.44 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.455 million viewers per Programming Insider. Those numbers are up 4.8% and 3.7% respectively from the previous week’s 0.42 demo rating and audience of 1.403 million.

The show’s demo rating and audience are both the highest since the January 3rd episode had a 0.45 demo rating and audience of 1.528 million. The show was up against college basketball on FOX that did a 0.23 demo rating and 1.069 million viewers.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.428 demo rating and 1.456 million viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.660 and 2.433 million for 2024 on FOX to the same point.