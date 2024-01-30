WWE Smackdown Rating Hits Five-Month High, Viewership Up From Week Before

The final WWE Smackdown before the Royal Rumble saw a big ratings jump, with the overall viewership up as well. Friday’s show garnered a 0.71 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.475 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. That’s up 14.5% and 2.8% respectively from the previous week’s 0.62 demo rating and audience of 2.408 million for last week’s episode.

The demo rating was the best since the August 25th episode scored a 0.76, while the audience was the best since the September 15th episode featuring The Rock and John Cena had 2.569 million viewers.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.660 demo rating and 2.433 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.575 demo rating and 2.346 million for the first four episodes of 2023.