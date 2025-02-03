WWE Smackdown Rating Hits Five-Month High, Viewership Also Up

WWE Smackdown’s go-home show for the Royal Rumble scored its best rating and audience in multiple months. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.51 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.578 million viewers per Programming Insider. Those numbers are up 15.9% and 8.5% respectively from the previous week’s 0.44 demo rating and audience of 1.455 million.

The show’s demo rating was the highest for the show since the September 13th episode — the USA Network debut — did a 0.55. Meanwhile, the viewership was the best since the November 22nd episode also had 1.578 million. The show was up against college basketball on FOX that did a 0.31 demo rating and 1.453 million viewers.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.444 demo rating and 1.480 million viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.676 and 2.440 million for 2024 on FOX to the same point.