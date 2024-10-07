WWE Smackdown Rating Ticks Up From Previous Week, Viewership Slips

WWE Smackdown’s rating was up from the week before, while the total viewership dropped. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.47 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.518 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were up 4.4% and down 3.2 respectively from the previous week’s 0.45 demo rating and audience of 1.568 million.

The demo rating was the best for the show since Smackdown’s premiere on USA Network premiere three weeks back drew a 0.55, while the audience was still up from the 1.494 million from two weeks ago. The show was up against the Michigan State at Oregon NCAA game on Fox for its last hour; that game drew a 0.68 demo rating and 2.842 million viewers. The Houston vs. TCU game on ESPN drew a 0.36 demo rating and 489,000 viewers.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.622 demo rating and 2.207 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.608 demo rating and 2.302 million for the same point in 2023.