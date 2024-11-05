WWE Smackdown Rating Ticks Down, Audience Up From Previous Week

WWE Smackdown’s rating was down a notch from the previous week, while the audience rose slightly. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.42 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.428 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were down 2.3% and up 0.7% respectively from the previous week’s 0.43 demo rating and audience of 1.418 million.

The demo rating matched the number from two weeks ago, while the audience was still up from the 1.378 million from that episode. Friday’s show was up against the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets game on ESPN (0.47 demo rating, 1.396 million viewers).

Smackdown is averaging a 0.605 demo rating and 2.140 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.600 demo rating and 2.273 million for the same point in 2023.