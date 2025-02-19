WWE Smackdown Rating & Audience Take Hit From NBA

The rating and audience for last week’s WWE Smackdown were down from the previous week against the NBA All-Star Celebrity game. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.42 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.384 million viewers per Programming Insider. Those numbers are down 12.5% and 8.2% respectively from the previous week’s 0.48 demo rating and audience of 1.507 million.

The show’s demo rating was the lowest since the January 17th episode also had a 0.42, while the total audience was the lowest since the December 20th episode had 1.326 million viewers. The episode was up against the All-Star Celebrity game that drew a 0.43 demo rating and 1.208 million viewers.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.446 demo rating and 1.470 million viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.697 and 2.477 million for 2024 on FOX to the same point.