WWE Smackdown Rating Steady, Viewership Slightly Down From Previous Week

Last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown saw its rating hold even with last week while the total audience was slightly down. Friday’s show scored a 0.75 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.555 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were even with and down down 0.9% respectively from the previous week’s 0.75 demo rating and audience of 2.578 million for last week’s episode.

The demo rating stayed at the highest point since the August 25th episode earned a 0.76, while the audience was (other than last week) the best since the September 15th, 2023 episode had 2.569 million.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.697 demo rating and 2.476 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.59 demo rating and 2.374 million for the same point in 2023.