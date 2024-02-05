WWE Smackdown Rating Rises To New Five-Month High, Viewership Slightly Down

Last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown saw its rating hit a new five-month high point, though the overall viewership was down a tiny bit. Friday’s show scored a 0.74 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.469 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are up 4.2% and down 0.2% respectively from the previous week’s 0.71 demo rating and audience of 2.475 million for last week’s episode.

The demo rating was the best since the August 25th episode earned a 0.76, while the audience was, outside of last week, the best of 2024 and the highest since the September 15th episode featuring The Rock and John Cena had 2.569 million viewers.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.676 demo rating and 2.440 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.582 demo rating and 2.354 million for the same point in 2023.