WWE Smackdown Rating, Audience Up For The Rock’s Appearance

The rating and audience for last week’s WWE Smackdown was up big for last week with the Rock’s appearance. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.51 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.736 million viewers per Programming Insider. Those numbers are up 18.6% and 22.1% respectively from the previous week’s 0.42 demo rating and audience of 1.384 million.

The show’s demo rating was the best since the January 31st episode also had a 0.51, while the total audience was the highest since the final episode on FOX did 1.77 million viewers on September 6th.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.455 demo rating and 1.508 million viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.688 and 2.451 million for 2024 on FOX to the same point.