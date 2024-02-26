WWE Smackdown Rating & Viewership Down For Taped Episode

Last week’s taped episode of WWE Smackdown saw its ratings and audience slip from the week before. Friday’s show scored a 0.62 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.272 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were down 17.3 and 11% respectively from the previous week’s 0.75 demo rating and audience of 2.555 million for the previous week’s episode.

The demo rating was the lowest for the show since the January 19th episode also had a 0.62, while the audience was the lowest for a regular episode since the December 22nd, 2023 episode had 2.108 million.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.688 demo rating and 2.451 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.594 demo rating and 2.378 million for the same point in 2023.