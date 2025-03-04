WWE Smackdown Rating Up, Audience Steady From Previous Week

The rating for the go-home show of WWE Smackdown before Elimination Chamber was up a touch from the previous week, with the audience steady. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.52 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.731 million viewers per Programming Insider. Those numbers are up 2.0% and down 0.3% respectively from the previous week’s 0.51 demo rating and audience of 1.736 million.

The show’s demo rating was the best since show’s USA Network debut on September 13th drew a 0.55, while the total audience was — other than last week — the highest since the final episode on FOX did 1.77 million viewers on September 6th.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.462 demo rating and 1.533 million viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.682 and 2.444 million for 2024 on FOX to the same point.