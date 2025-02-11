WWE Smackdown Rating & Audience Slip For Post-Royal Rumble Episode

WWE Smackdown saw a bit of a backtrack last week from the previous week’s jump. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.48 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.507 million viewers per Programming Insider. Those numbers are down 5.9% and 4.5% respectively from the previous week’s 0.51 demo rating and audience of 1.578 million.

While down from last week’s episode, show was still up from previous weeks and was (other than previous week) the best demo rating since the October 11th episode did a 0.49. The viewership was the best outside of the previous week since the December 27th episode had 1.568 million viewers.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.450 demo rating and 1.485 million viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.688 and 2.463 million for 2024 on FOX to the same point.