WWE Smackdown Rating Steady Again, Viewership Down Against NCAA Basketball

The rating for last week’s WWE Smackdown held even for another week, while the total audience took a hit against the ACC men’s basketball tournament. Friday’s episode scored a 0.52 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.571 million viewers per Programming Insider. Those numbers are even with and down 9.8% from the previous week’s 0.52 demo rating and audience of 1.741 million.

The show’s demo rating was remained where it was for the third week in a row, the best mark since the show’s USA Network debut on September 13th drew a 0.55. Meanwhile, the total audience was the lowest since the February 14th episode did 1.422 million viewers. The show came in at #2 for the night behind only the ACC men’s basketball tournament semifinal between Duke and North Carolina, which did a 0.56 demo rating and 2.256 million viewers.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.473 demo rating and 1.555 million viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.683 and 2.431 million for 2024 on FOX to the same point.