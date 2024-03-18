WWE Smackdown Rating & Viewership Backtrack Slightly From Last Week

Last week’s WWE Smackdown saw a small drop last week after the previous episode’s three week high. Friday’s episode scored a 0.68 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.34 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were down 1.5% and 4.1% respectively from the previous week’s 0.69 demo rating and audience of 2.439 million.

The demo rating was still higher than the 0.64 from two weeks ago, while the total audience was the lowest since the February 23rd episode had 2.272 million viewers.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.683 demo rating and 2.430 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.596 demo rating and 2.369 million for the same point in 2023.