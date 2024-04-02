WWE Smackdown Rating & Audience Tick Down From Last Week

Last week’s WWE Smackdown saw its numbers slide a bit from the previous week. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.60 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.201 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were down 1.6% and 1.5% respectively from the previous week’s 0.61 demo rating and audience of 2.235 million.

Much like last week, the show took a hit from being opposite the NCAA basketball tournament, with the The Marquette vs NC State game scoring a 1.42 demo rating and 6.44 million viewers on CBS, followed by the Houston vs Duke which had a 1.90 demo rating and 7.33 million viewers.

Both metrics were the lowest for the show since the December 29th episode did a 0.28 demo rating and 1.355 million viewers for the “Best Of” show. It was the lowest regular episode in both figures since the December 22nd episode had a 0.55 demo rating and 2.108 million viewers.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.671 demo rating and 2.398 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.602 demo rating and 2.358 million for the same point in 2023.