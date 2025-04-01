WWE Smackdown Rating Up, Viewership Down From Last Week

WWE Smackdown’s rating was up from the week before by a bit, while the viewership was down. Friday’s episode garnered a 0.40 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.350 million viewers per Programming Insider. Those numbers are up 2.5% and down 7.5% from the previous week’s 0.39 demo rating and audience of 1.459 million.

The show’s demo rating was still the second-lowest of 2025 to date behind last week’s number, while the total audience marks the lowest point since the December 20th, 2024 episode had 1.350 million. The show came in at #5 for the night for the second Friday in a row behind only the NCAA men’s basketball tournament first round matches, which took the top four spots as follows:

1. Michigan vs. Auburn (1.85 demo rating, 7.336 million viewers)

2. Ole Miss vs. Michigan State (1.59 demo rating, 6.711 million viewers)

3. Bridge Between Games (1.35 demo rating, 5.628 million viewers)

4. Kentucky vs. Tennessee (0.60 demo rating, 2.876 million viewers)

Smackdown is averaging a 0.461 demo rating and 1.532 million viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.671 and 2.40 million for 2024 on FOX to the same point.