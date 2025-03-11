WWE Smackdown Rating Holds Even, Viewership Slightly Up From Previous Week

The rating for last week’s WWE Smackdown held even with the week before, while the total audience was up a touch. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.52 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.741 million viewers per Programming Insider. Those numbers are even with and up 0.6% from the previous week’s 0.52 demo rating and audience of 1.731 million.

The show’s demo rating was (along with the week before) the best since show’s USA Network debut on September 13th drew a 0.55, while the total audience was the highest since the final episode on FOX did 1.77 million viewers on September 6th.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.468 demo rating and 1.554 million viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.683 and 2.440 million for 2024 on FOX to the same point.