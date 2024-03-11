wrestling / News
WWE Smackdown Rating & Viewership Rise to Three-Week Highs
March 11, 2024
Last week’s WWE Smackdown hit the show’s highest ratings and audience point in three weeks. Friday’s episode scored a 0.69 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.439 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were up 7.8% and 3.9% respectively from the previous week’s 0.64 demo rating and audience of 2.348 million.
The show scored the highest numbers since the February 16th episode drew a 0.75 demo rating and 2.555 million viewers.
Smackdown is averaging a 0.683 demo rating and 2.439 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.597 demo rating and 2.379 million for the same point in 2023.
