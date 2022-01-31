WWE Smackdown Rating Drops, Viewership Ticks Down

Last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown saw the rating drop back down to the norm following the previous week’s spike, while viewership was also slightly down. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that Friday’s episode, the go-home show for the Royal Rumble, drew a 0.56 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.217 million viewers. Those numbers are down 12.5% and 1.7% from the previous week’s 0.64 demo rating and 2.255 million viewers.

The demo rating was equal to the 0.56 from two weeks ago, while the overall audience was still above that week’s 2.174 million. Smackdown tied the night to lead all shows, equaling the 0.56 demo rating for ABC’s Shark Tank.

Smackdown has averaged a 0.585 demo rating and 2.229 million viewers in 2022 to date, down from a 0.598 demo rating and up from 2.195 million viewers for the same point in 2021.