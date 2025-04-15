WWE Smackdown Rating & Audience Tick Down From Previous Week

WWE Smackdown’s rating and audience were slightly from from last week’s numbers. Friday’s episode garnered a 0.45 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.5 million viewers per Programming Insider. Those numbers are down 4.3% and 1.8% from the previous week’s 0.47 demo rating and audience of 1.579 million.

The show’s demo rating and audience were still up from two weeks ago, when the show did a 0.40 demo rating and 1.35 million viewers. The show came in at #1 for the night in the ratings.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.461 demo rating and 1.536 million viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.683 and 2.418 million for 2024 on FOX to the same point.