WWE Smackdown Rating & Audience Slip From Last Week’s High

Last week’s WWE Smackdown saw a minor fall in the rating and audience from last week’s jump. Friday’s episode scored a 0.76 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.499 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were down 1.3% and 4.0% respectively from the previous week’s 0.77 demo rating and audience of 2.603 million.

While down from the week before, Friday’s show was still the best demo rating since the August 25th, 2023 show also did a 0.76. Meanwhile, the viewership was (outside of last week) the highest since the February 16th show had 2.555 million.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.683 demo rating and 2.418 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.607 demo rating and 2.359 million for the same point in 2023.