WWE Smackdown Rating Ties High Mark Of USA Network Era, Audience Hits Six-Week High

The post-WrestleMania 41 episode of WWE Smackdown spiked to match the highest point of the USA Network era, with viewership also heavily up. Friday’s episode garnered a 0.55 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.741 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are up 22.2% and 12.3% from the previous week’s 0.45 demo rating and audience of 1.5 million.

The show’s demo rating tied the high point for the show on USA Network, matching the network return of the show back on September 13th, 2024. The audience was the best since the March 7th show did the same number.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.466 demo rating and 1.549 million viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.68 and 2.413 million for 2024 on FOX to the same point.