WWE Smackdown Rating & Audience Hit Three-Week Lows

Last week’s WWE Smackdown saw its rating and audience drop from last week, hitting three-week lows in both metrics. Friday’s episode scored a 0.63 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.333 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were down 17.1% and 6.7% respectively from the previous week’s 0.76 demo rating and audience of 2.499 million.

The episode hit the lowest points for the show since the March 29th episode drew a 0.60 demo rating and 2.201 million viewers. That episode was up against the NCAA basketball tournament, while this past Friday’s show was up against the NBA Playoff play-in games on ESPN and TNT. The numbers for those shows aren’t yet in.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.680 demo rating and 2.413 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.603 demo rating and 2.347 million for the same point in 2023.