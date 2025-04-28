WWE Smackdown Rating Backtracks From Last Week’s High Against NFL Draft

Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown saw a predictable step back from the post-WrestleMania episode’s high against the NFL draft. The episode garnered a 0.51 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.559 million viewers per Programming Insider. Those numbers are down 7.3% and 10.5% from the previous week’s 0.55 demo rating and audience of 1.741 million.

The show’s demo rating was still (other than last week) the best number since the March 14th episode had a 0.52, while the total audience was higher than the 1.551 million viewers from two weeks ago. Smackdown was up against the NFL draft’s second day which did a combined 1.97 demo rating and 7.458 million viewers across ESPN2, ABC, and the NFL Network.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.469 demo rating and 1.550 million viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.674 and 2.397 million for 2024 on FOX to the same point.