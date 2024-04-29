WWE Smackdown Rating, Audience Slip To 2024 Lows Against NFL Draft

Last week’s WWE Smackdown kicked off the WWE Draft, but its ratings took a hit against the second night of the NFL Draft. Friday’s episode garnered a 0.58 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.143 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were down 7.9% and 8.1% respectively from the previous week’s 0.63 demo rating and audience of 2.333 million.

The episode hit the lowest points for a regular episode of the show since the December 22nd, 2023 episode had a 0.55 demo rating and 2.108 million viewers. The December 29th, 2023 episode was lower with a 0.28 demo rating and 1.355 million viewers, though that was for a Best Of 2023 clip shot. Smackdown was up against night two of the NFL Draft, which aired on both ABC and ESPN2. The ABC simulcast drew a 0.61 demo rating and 2.69 million viewers, while the ESPN2 simulcast did a 0.51 rating with 1.565 million viewers. It was also up against the NBA Playoffs game between the Clippers and Mavericks which did a 1.17 demo rating/3.342 million viewers on ESPN and the NHL Playoffs on TNT which did a 0.17 demo rating and 629,000 viewers.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.674 demo rating and 2.397 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.606 demo rating and 2.354 million for the same point in 2023.