WWE Smackdown Rating Viewership Rise From Previous Week

WWE Smackdown’s rating and viewership spiked from last week’s numbers. Friday’s episode garnered a 0.47 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.579 million viewers per Programming Insider. Those numbers are up 17.5% and 17.0% from the previous week’s 0.40 demo rating and audience of 1.350 million.

The show’s demo rating was the best since the March 14th episode drew a 0.52, while the total audience marks the highest point since the March 7th episode had 1.741 million. The show came in at #4 for the night for the second Friday in a row behind only the NCAA women’s basketball tournament first round matches.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.461 demo rating and 1.535 million viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.678 and 2.41 million for 2024 on FOX to the same point.