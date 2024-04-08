WWE Smackdown Rating Hits Highest Point In Over Three Years, Audience Up Big

Last week’s WWE Smackdown saw the highest rating for the show in well over three years. Friday’s episode, which was the final show before WrestleMania 40, scored a 0.77 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.600 million viewers per TV Series Finale. Those numbers were up 28.3% and 18.1% respectively from the previous week’s 0.60 demo rating and audience of 2.201 million.

Obviously numbers were boosted due to the hype building into WrestleMania. The show was up against the NCAA Women’s basketball final four. The demo rating was the best since the Christmas Day 2020 episode, which scored a 0.96 with an NFL game as the lead-in. The audience, meanwhile, was the best since John Cena’s return on the December 30th, 2022 episode did 2.629 million.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.678 demo rating and 2.412 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.608 demo rating and 2.365 million for the same point in 2023.