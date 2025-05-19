WWE Smackdown Rating Drops Against NBA Playoffs To 2025 Low

Last week’s WWE Smackdown took another hit from the NBA Playoffs and hit to its lowest point of the year. Friday’s show bought in a 0.36 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.290 million viewers per Programming Insider. Those numbers are down 12.2% and 11.3% respectively from the previous week’s 0.41 demo rating and audience of 1.455 million.

The show’s demo rating and audience were the lowest since the November 15th episode had a 0.32 demo rating and 1.234 million viewers. The show was once again impacted by the NBA Playoffs, which led the way for the night with the Boston Celtics at New York Knicks game (1.63 demo rating and 5.726 million viewers.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.456 demo rating and 1.525 million viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.664 and 2.360 million for 2024 on FOX to the same point.