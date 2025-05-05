WWE Smackdown Rating Takes Hit Against NBA Playoffs, Hits 2025 Low

Last week’s WWE Smackdown was hit by the NBA Playoffs and sunk to its lowest point of the year. Friday’s episode garnered a 0.37 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.406 million viewers per Programming Insider. Those numbers are down 27.5% and 9.8% respectively from the previous week’s 0.51 demo rating and audience of 1.559 million.

The show’s demo rating was the lowest since the December 20th episode also had a 0.37, while the audience was the lowest since the March 28th episode brought in 1.35 million. The show obviously was impacted by the NBA Playoffs, which led the way for the night with a 1.40 demo rating and 4.612 million viewers.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.463 demo rating and 1.542 million viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.670 and 2.383 million for 2024 on FOX to the same point.