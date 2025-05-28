WWE Smackdown Rating Down, Viewership Up From Previous Week

Last week’s WWE Smackdown was down in the ratings on Friday, though viewership was up. Last week’s show bought in a 0.33 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.383 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are down 8.3% and up 7.2% respectively from the previous week’s 0.36 demo rating and audience of 1.290 million.

The show’s demo rating remains the lowest since the November 15th episode had a 0.32 demo rating, while the audience was still down from the 1.455 million from two weeks ago. The show was once again impacted by the NBA Playoffs, which led the way for the night with a 1.83 demo rating and 5.839 million viewers.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.450 demo rating and 1.518 million viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.660 and 2.35 million for 2024 on FOX to the same point.