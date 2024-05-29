WWE Smackdown Rating, Audience Slightly Down From Previous Week

Last week’s WWE Smackdown saw its ratings slip and audience dip a bit further from the previous week. Friday’s episode scored a 0.58 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.147 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were down 1.7% and 1.8% respectively from the previous week’s 0.59 demo rating and audience of 2.186 million.

Friday’s show was the lowest demo rating since the April 26th episode also had a 0.58, while the total viewership was still up from the 2.128 from two weeks ago. The show was up against the NBA Playoffs on TNT, which did a 1.99 demo rating and 6.138 million viewers. The NHL playoff game did a 0.66 and 2.123 million viewers.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.660 demo rating and 2.350 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.592 demo rating and 2.311 million for the same point in 2023.